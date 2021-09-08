The Michigan Education Trust (MET) is starting a new campaign to help families prepare for their children’s higher education future.
The campaign will run in September during College Savings Month. MET is the state’s prepaid education savings program that lets users pay for future education at today’s prices, the Michigan Department of Treasury said.
“For over three decades, MET has been providing families peace of mind as they work, plan and save to help provide their children with a debt-free start to pursue their dreams,” MET Executive Director Diane Brewer said. “We are excited to share with Michiganders how MET offers a safe, secure, and flexible way to save for higher education.”
The campaign will focus on different education and career paths children can choose and how parents and caregivers can prepare for a child’s future. The campaign will also focus on how MET benefits are portable, transferable, and refundable, while offering tax advantages.
MET offers three types of plans including a full benefits plan, limited benefits plan, and a community college plan. Families can buy one plan or mix and match options.
These benefits can be used at universities, colleges, and technical schools. If a child attends a private school or out-of-state college or university, funds can be directed to that institution, the Michigan Department of Treasury said.
“Investments in our children’s futures are also investments in Michigan that help all of us succeed,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We need a highly-skilled, educated workforce to meet the economic challenges we face, and for over thirty years, the Michigan Education Trust has been giving Michigan’s kids a chance to chase their potential. I support their mission to empower Michiganders and encourage families to collaborate with MET so save for their children’s future.”
Contributions to MET plans are tax-deductible on state tax returns. Families interested in learning more about the features and benefits of the savings program can attend a host of webinars happening this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.