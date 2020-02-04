While there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, the state health department is taking proactive steps in response to it.
On Monday, Feb. 3, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced it is opening a Community Health Emergency Coordination Center (CHECC).
The center will make guidelines and educational material for local and state health agencies.
“We at MDHHS recognize the potential threat associated with this virus and are working to identify any suspect cases in Michigan along with our local health partners,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “To help coordinate Michigan’s response to 2019 Novel Coronavirus, we are opening the Community Health Emergency Coordination Center to assist the multiple public health jurisdictions involved in the response and prevention of coronavirus here in our state.”
The CHECC will coordinate with local health departments, including Detroit and Wayne County health departments as the Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) has become a coronavirus screening location.
According DTW officials, is one of 11 airports with enhanced screening that will help the Department of Homeland Security deal with passengers coming from China or have been to China in the last 14 days who have potentially come in contact with the coronavirus.
