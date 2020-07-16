An eviction diversion program launched by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority is working to provide renters and landlords with a way to resolve eviction filings during the pandemic.
The program is distributing $50 million toward Michigan renters who’ve missed out on their payments.
“We know during this critical time it’s really important for people’s health to be able to stay in their home and not have that instability going on in their life right now,” said Kelly Rose, chief housing solutions officer for MSHDA.
Rose said this year-long program will serve around 20,000 to 25,000 households across the state.
She said only tenants making up to 100 percent of their area median income will be considered eligible for assistance.
“The rental assistance will pay 90 percent of their back rent. And then the landlords will forgive 10 percent. And then as we go up in income, there’s a small tenant contribution that gets incorporated so that the tenants are responsible for some of that back rent,” Rose said.
Rose also said they will administer the funds through a statewide network of homeless and special housing needs service providers.
She encourages those who want to know if they qualify to look up their eligibility on the MSHDA website.
“It’s really two basic questions to see if you qualify, if you’ve received - from the tenant’s aspect – a notice to quit or a summons. And if you’re below the area median income, and we’ll have more information on our website for people to look at those charts, to see what the area median income is in their area to know if they qualify,” Rose said.
