The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched a new online tool that allows residents to find nearby COVID-19 testing sites and register to be tested.
The tool allows residents to find test sites that are no cost, that test people who do not have symptoms, that do not require a doctor's order, or are for uninsured individuals, the state said.
Some testing sites also allow users to schedule an appointment online.
The MDHHS also partnered with Michigan 211 to help residents find test sites over the phone. You can call 888-535-6136 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and press one. Then you will be connected with a 211 operator who can help you find a testing site.
“As Michigan works to expand testing sites, it’s also important to make it as easy as possible for people to identify testing locations and simplify their testing experience,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “We continue to work to eliminate barriers to testing so we can identify and contain COVID-19 as much as possible.”
