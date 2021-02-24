Unemployment issues are plaguing the state. Over the past week-and-a-half, TV5 Investigates has been bringing you stories of people outraged after being told they need to payback some or all of their unemployment benefits.
"I don’t know if it’s another glitch,” said Kaitlyn Wisenbaugh.
"Notification saying that I owed over $12,000," Anthony Slayton said.
"I got a 1099 stating that he has received. $5,640 dollars," Betty Pope said.
And the frustrations don't end there.
"I’ve messaged them hundreds of times with no actual response," said Kari Lieber said.
Jack O’Malley, a republican member of the Michigan House of Representatives said he's also heard similar complaints about the UIA.
People caught in the middle, told they owe the agency money, and can't get in touch with anyone.
"In the last week, we’ve seen an uptick of people reaching out to us," O’Malley said.
O’Malley was on the covid oversight committee last summer, which questioned the UIA about how it was handling claims during the pandemic. Based on those meetings, O’Malley believes outdated software, removing fraud prevention barriers and the lack of planning are all contributing to the problem.
"Even though our unemployment is still high, I would think that this department will be able to process these claims but they’re still having a problem," he said.
O’Malley says his office is going to look into the recent issues. TV5 has reached out to the UIA for weeks for an interview, but we’re told no one is available.
In previous exchanges the office told us the UIA continues to make improvements regarding communication with claimants and providing emergency financial assistance to workers.
O’Malley encourages anyone with problems getting through to the UIA to do this as a last resort.
"Everybody should contact, find out who your representative is and reach out to that office," he said.
