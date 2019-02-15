Some big changes may be in store for Michigan’s youngest students as the state is struggling to improve its education system.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan’s lagging education system is in crisis with one of the worst declines in childhood literacy across the country.
One lawmaker is proposing a bill that would make kindergarten mandatory in the state.
“I think it should be,” one resident said.
“Every kid needs education,” another resident said.
State Rep. Bill Sowerby wants to change that. He recently introduced a bill that would make kindergarten mandatory.
If the measure becomes law, anyone who turns 5-years-old before or on Sept. 1 will be enrolled in kindergarten for the upcoming school year. Those who turn 5 after that date will enroll in kindergarten the next year.
“Early childhood education lays the groundwork for future academic success and studies have shown that children who attend kindergarten are better prepared for elementary school both academically and socially,” Sowerby said on the Michigan House Democrats website. “With third grade reading requirements taking effect next year, it is more important than ever that we ensure our students are not falling behind.”
Critics wonder if creating the law is necessary, as most kids already attend kindergarten without a mandate.
Everyone TV5 spoke to on Friday supports Sowerby and his intentions.
“There’s quite a bit that they have to know so I think it should be mandatory,” one resident said.
“The most critical part of their learning is between 3 and 5-years-old,” another resident said.
“They should get it done ASAP for the kids because it’s important for the kids,” a third resident said.
It is unclear when or if state lawmakers will vote on Sowerby’s measure.
