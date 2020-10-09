Some state lawmakers are concerned for their safety after a thwarted attempt to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was announced.
“It was gifted to me shortly after the armed gunmen stormed our capitol building in April,” State Rep. Sarah Anthony said.
Anthony is talking about her bulletproof vest. She keeps it with her while conducting the people’s work at the capitol.
Anthony said having armed gunmen inside the house chambers is bad enough but learning that two of those men are defendants tied to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer takes the cake.
“It just sent chills throughout my entire body. These are real credible threats. And the least that can be done is to ban armed gunmen in our capitol building,” Anthony said.
State Police First Lt. Darren Green is in charge of state security operations. He was at the capitol when those armed demonstrators came to Lansing.
“It was just a culmination of a lot of things and a lot of frustrations. It was tense,” Green said.
Green is not taking a stance on whether guns should be allowed in the capitol, but he did say he doesn’t anticipate much in the way of security changes in light of recent events surrounding Whitmer.
Green insists the capitol has been and will continue to be a safe place.
“I would have my family come into the capitol building today,” Green said.
Anthony doesn’t feel that way. She said she will keep her bulletproof vest close by. She said she wants everyone to keep those who work or visit the state capitol in their prayers.
Anthony called it a scary time to serve in Lansing. She can’t understand why lawmakers aren’t doing more to rid the capitol of firearms.
“The only thing that will move them to action is when someone gets hurt. It’s not a matter of if something happens at this point, it’s a matter of when,” Anthony said.
The State Capitol Commission has not responded to TV5’s emails or phone requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.