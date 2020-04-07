Michigan lawmakers began voting Tuesday to lengthen Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus emergency declaration by 23 days rather than adopt a 70-day extension she requested.
The Republican-led Senate approved the shorter extension by voice vote in a short session, as senators covered their faces with masks and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, the presiding officer, wore an “Everybody Vs COVID-19” shirt. The GOP-controlled House took similar vote, stretching the state of emergency through April 30.
“The extraordinary steps we have taken across the state to fight this pandemic — staying home, temporarily closing nonessential businesses, social distancing — are working,” Senator Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, said. “But extending the emergency order by 70 days, to June 10, is unnecessary at this time."
Republicans said they had to act or else Whitmer’s emergency declaration would expire under a 1976 law. But Democrats said it would not have lapsed because she issued a declaration last week that also includes a new disaster declaration, meaning legislators did not have to vote until April 29.
Another complexity is that a 1945 law, also cited in Whitmer’s declarations and orders, gives a governor broad powers to unilaterally declare an emergency and when it has ended — without any legislative oversight.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Lengthening Whitmer’s emergency is important because the original declaration is the basis for roughly 30 subsequent executive orders, including those telling people to stay home and closing schools and businesses. Michigan had more than 17,200 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday with 727 deaths.
The Legislature implemented screening and distancing procedures to limit legislators from potential exposure. Two lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, while a third has died of suspected COVID-19.
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich issued the following statement:
“The coronavirus waits for no one, and that’s why Gov. Whitmer must be equipped with the full authority to respond to this pandemic quickly. We tried to extend the state of emergency for the full 70 days as requested, but at the end of the day this shortened timeframe is what was in front of us for a vote. I wish the extension was longer, but we will continue to keep moving forward and doing our jobs just like millions of Americans are being asked to do.”
