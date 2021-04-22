Michigan lawmakers are working on legislation to build a child abuse offenders database.
Senate Bill No. 371 and House Bill 4653, introduced by Rep. Kevin Hertel and Senator Curtis Hertel Jr., passed the Senate last session with bipartisan support.
State police would maintain a database of those convicted of child abuse in Michigan. The database would allow the public to see an individual’s legal name and any aliases, date of birth, the city or town they live in, and a brief summary of their conviction, regardless of when the conviction happened.
Michigan State Police would update the website with new inclusions and deletions from the database.
The legislature, known as Wyatt’s Law, was introduced after a mother learned her 1-year-old son was abused by his father’s girlfriend.
“Every parent has a right to know if someone their child is spending time with is a convicted child abuser,” Rep. Hertel said. “Wyatt’s mother, Erica, has been a tenacious advocate for this law for many years, and I am hopeful that we can get this bill to the governor’s desk this year.”
Wyatt is now 8-years-old but continues to suffer cognitive and developmental delays from the abuse he endured, according to Sen. Hertel Jr.’s office.
“No child should have to endure what Wyatt experienced,” Senator Hertel Jr. said. “We have a genuine opportunity with Wyatt’s Law to help keep Michigan children safe from harm. There’s nothing more important.”
