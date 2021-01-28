Michigan lawmakers voted to pass a resolution urging state leaders to allow high school students to play winter sports.
The motion was passed by the Education and Career Readiness Committee in the Michigan Senate with a 6-0 vote on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The ‘Let Them Play’ resolution urges Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to lift the suspension of winter high school contact sports and allow play to resume immediately.
Senator Dale Zorn, who introduced the resolution, cites mental health concerns as the main reason to let students play.
“This is about standing up for our student-athletes and the positive physical and mental health benefits that participating in sports provides our children,” Zorn said. “Michigan schools and athletes have taken preventive steps to stay safe and worked hard to prepare for a shortened season — only to see their seasons delayed another 20 days with little evidence that they are major drivers in spreading COVID-19.”
“Nearly every state, and all our neighboring states, are allowing their students to participate in winter sports and they have not seen significant outbreaks,” Zorn continued. “Michigan should offer our students the same opportunity to play.”
