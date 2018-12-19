New school securities are coming to Michigan.
State lawmakers passed legislation aimed at preventing massacres like the one in Parkland, Florida this past February.
“If there is an incident that happens, these are overwhelming. They’re tragic. And we need to make sure we do the best we can to respond,” said Tom Mynsberge, president of Critical Incident Management.
That’s why state lawmakers passed new school security bills that create a 10-year felony for credible threats, create an office of school safety with state police, require emergency plans in place by 2020 with regular reviews and updates, and exempt school security talks from the Open Meetings Act.
“It’s too bad it’s necessary, but I think some of our schools have been slow to come around,” Mynsberge said.
Mynsberge helps districts create plans. He said most Mid-Michigan schools have them, but this will keep those plans fresh.
“Schools are tasked with a multitude of things. I think this’ll keep them on task with what’s going on. Keep them more current,” Mynsberge said.
Some superintendents said they wish the legislature strived for more in these bills.
Meridian Public Schools sent a statement reading, “Most would agree that schools would be much safer had the legislature put that funding toward school resource officers, counselors and social workers.”
Essexville-Hampton Public Schools sent a statement reading in part, “I was a bit disappointed to not see funding of help tied to these bills to make them more readily accessible for all schools.”
The new security bills do not include any firearm regulations.
