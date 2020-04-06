State lawmakers will gather in Lansing on Tuesday, April 7 to decide how long the governor's state of emergency will be extended.
“I recognize and value the work of the legislature, but I am concerned about their health,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a press conference on Monday, April 6.
During that same press conference, Whitmer announced a third legislator, a state representative from the Detroit area, tested positive for COVID-19.
She said that’s a big reason why she wants to extend the state of emergency for 70 days until mid-June. That way the state legislature would not have to meet in person.
“These are legislators that come from all parts of our state. So to congregate and go back to all parts of our state is contrary to all of the best medical advice that we’re getting from epidemiologists,” Whitmer said.
The legislature has a session scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 to decide how long Whitmer’s state of emergency will be extended.
State Rep. Vanessa Guerra will be at the meeting, even though she said she is concerned about her safety.
“The governor’s recommendation of 70 days is not that we’re shutting down the state for 70 days, it’s simply that for these next 70 days we leave it in the governor’s hand to execute orders that are based on science and based off facts and based on the best interest of Michiganders,” Guerra said.
State Senator Ken Horn is attending the session too. He feels comfortable going.
Horn said he believes the Republican-led legislature will extend the state of emergency.
“We’re going to get into session and we’re likely going to extend this state of emergency out to the end of the month. That’s kind of what word is from Washington. That’s kind of our timeline,” Horn said.
If Horn is right, that’s a lot less than the 70 days Whitmer is looking for.
“I hope that they will seriously look at going 70 days because I would hate for them to have to come back at the height of the crisis we’re confronting,” Whitmer said.
The plan is to have lawmakers wait in their cars until it’s their turn to enter the Capitol building.
Only five lawmakers will remain on the floor for the vote.
