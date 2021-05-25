The bangs and booms of fireworks will certainly be present across mid-Michigan this Memorial Day holiday weekend.
State law allows fireworks the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m.
“They’re a part of Michigan for like the summers and stuff,” said Pedro Estrello, resident.
“I do it a lot with my family. Sometimes we’ll get the really big fireworks and set them off in the back yard,” said Josh Powers, resident.
“I think they’re fun for festivals, Fourth of July and Memorial Day,” said Courtney Zimmerman, resident.
Although fun, fireworks can be dangerous. Which is why lawmakers are working to reform firework laws.
“The Michigan Firework and Safety Act of 2012 allowed pretty much anyone to launch, sell, purchase, transport and use any kind of fireworks,” said Kristi James, legislative director for Rep. Sara Anthony.
Anthony is one of the lawmakers pushing to repeal the Firework and Safety Act to help minimize injuries and damage caused by fireworks.
“So, it would make it illegal to buy, sell, transport and actually set off those consumer grade devices and powerful explosive devices,” James said.
Residents would have to get a permit and follow local ordinances on when and where they could set them off. James said the legislation would provide a peace of mind.
“Knowing that if fireworks are being launched, it’s going to be someone who has a permit, someone who knows what they’re doing and someone who is taking the proper safety precautions,” James said.
Residents agree firework safety is a valid concern.
“There is a lot of injuries. It’s a safety hazard of course,” Zimmerman said.
Some question just how strict regulations should be.
“You can restrict the extremely dangerous ones,” Powers said.
“I feel like they should be regulated a little bit just so that nobody gets hurt,” Estrello said.
