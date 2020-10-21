Leaders in healthcare, education, labor, and business have come together to call on the governor and legislators to demonstrate “complete unity of purpose” to combat surging COVID-19 cases in the state.
“We cannot afford to have this happen again in Michigan,” said Gerry Anderson, executive chairman of DTE Energy.
Anderson said everyone needs to be on the same page.
“We need our state leaders to be a part of creating and cultivating that unified mindset, not division, but unity,” Anderson said.
The group of 32 leaders includes – just to name a few – the University of Michigan, Dow, Lear, and the Health and Hospital Association.
They embraced mandatory standards for mask usage, workplace practices, and public gatherings. The group stated the recent orders by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration were workable and “we should now focus on deploying them with discipline.”
“When the standards were clear and had been in place for some time, behaviors across the state were actually quite good. But we did see significant confusion after the Supreme Court ruling played out. Behaviors broke down,” Anderson said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is grateful for this partnership with other state leaders.
“They have been working throughout this crisis to make sure that we’re propagating protocols to keep people safe, and keep our economy reengaged. And it helped form a lot of the decisions that I made. We all recognize the Supreme Court decision has created a lot of confusion,” Whitmer said.
Although the governor’s executive orders are no longer in place because of that Supreme Court ruling, she is encouraging everyone to continue taking the virus seriously, wear masks, and social distance.
“I would certainly hope that they would understand. They have some of the state’s largest businesses, the largest healthcare systems, its leading public health officials, and four of its leading university presidents all coming together to say that this needs to happen,” Anderson said.
