State leaders issued a consumer alert to help Michiganders protect themselves when using cryptocurrency.
The alert explains basics about the digital currency as well as scams associated with it. It was issued by Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Director Orlene Hawks, and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox.
“As cryptocurrency popularity grows, so will the prevalence of scams,” Nessel said. “Bad actors running investment scams are always looking for new ways to target unsuspecting investors. It’s so important to do your research before you invest in anything, including determining how and if you will have the option to transfer digital earnings to your bank. Otherwise, you may lose money instead of earning it.”
The Michigan Uniform Securities Act provides regulation of the securities industry in Michigan. If a consumer wishes to file a complaint against a company that violated the act, they can file a complaint on LARA’s website.
“Unfortunately, new innovations can sometimes inspire new scams, but good old fashioned vigilance can help protect you, your money, and your personal information,” Fox said. “It pays to do your homework with reputable sources before initiating a transfer or giving out any personal information, and remember that if an offer seems too good to be true – it could be a scam.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.