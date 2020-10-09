Leaders from the state, federal, and local levels are all speaking out on the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The reactions to the foiled plot range from fear for the future to extreme disappointment over the emerging details.
Rep. Debbie Dingell, a personal friend of Whitmer, has also been a target of extremist hate.
“Words have consequences. I hope that this got a lot of people’s attention and we can all take a deep breath and really think about how fear and division is dividing this country and stop being pitted against each other,” Dingell said.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist III said these domestic terror activities are fueled from the top of federal government.
“We have a president who has failed the country, who has led to hundreds of thousands of people dying, who is a super-spreader himself of the virus. He’s also a super-spreader of the dangerous rhetoric that led to these men feeling empowered and emboldened by his rhetoric to try to do harm to the people in Michigan,” Gilchrist said.
“Well, I think whether it’s from the president of the United States or whether it’s from Bill Barr, every time we see arrests or intervention when it comes to these right wing extremist groups, there almost seems to be some sort of pattern of condoning,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Nessel said she sees the president is anxious to attack leftist groups like ANTIFA but refuses to reign in right wing extremists. In her estimation, she said he encourages them. She said that encouragement has already brought nationwide expansion to their activities.
“What we’re seeing here in Michigan right now, it’s not just a Michigan problem. It’s an American problem. And I think there’s gonna be more incidences to come,” Nessel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.