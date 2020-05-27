State leaders are urging residents who have concerns about paying their water bills to reach out for help.
The state is encouraging residents to reach out to their local water department for assistance programs and financial assistance to remain connected.
“No one should have to worry about having water during a pandemic,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon said. “Local water departments can help, and MDHHS is also prepared to help eligible residents access assistance to keep their water connected.”
State leaders encourage anyone facing financial distress because of COVID-19 to:
- Contact their local water department to learn about assistance programs. Detroit residents should reach out to Wayne Metro at 313-386-9727.
- Call 211 or go to mi211.org for information about getting help paying utility bills or to learn more about agencies that can provide assistance with paying for water bills.
- Apply for State Emergency Relief (SER) bill payment assistance directly online at gov/MIBridges or call 855-275-6424.
“It is critical that those recently reconnected to water, as well as those struggling to keep water connected, continue to have access to the water needed to protect themselves from Covid-19,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said. “Helping Michigan families understand how to access the support they need is important as we get through this unprecedented time.”
Residents without running water should take the following steps:
- Contact your local water department and tell them you are eligible for reconnection under the governor’s executive order. If you are unsure how to reach your authority, contact your local city, village or township offices to find out. Detroiters can call Wayne Metro at 313-386-9727.
- If you are unable to reach your water provider or they are unwilling or unable to restore service, you may obtain assistance from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) at 1-800-662-9278. Clean Water Public Advocate Ninah Sasy monitors every request for assistance. She will work with local suppliers to resolve the concern and will elevate issues directly to the governor’s office as necessary.
- Once service is reconnected, it is important to properly flush the pipes to clear stagnant water that may have collected contaminants. Guidance on flushing is available in English, in Spanish, and in Arabic. Guidance on flushing appliances that use water – like refrigerator icemakers or water softeners, is also available in English, in Spanish, and in Arabic. A video (in English) on how to properly flush systems is available here.
