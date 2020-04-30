Michigan officials are urging residents to seek help with their utility bills if they are struggling financially.
Residents should reach out to their energy providers to seek financial assistance if they lost a job or their income has dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
State leaders are encouraging residents facing financial distress to do the following:
- Contact your utility or propane supplier to ask what kind of protections, funding, flexible payment options, or energy saving tools and resources are available.
- Call 211 or go to mi211.org for information about getting help paying your utility bill or how to contact agencies that may assist you with your energy bill.
- Apply for State Emergency Relief (SER) directly through MI Bridges for bill payment assistance or call 855-275-6424. You can also get assistance with the applications process by calling 211 to be referred to a Michigan Energy Assistance Program grantee that can help.
- Apply for a Home Heating Credit. Visit the Michigan Department of Treasury’s website to see if you qualify. Even though this funding is distributed by the Department of Treasury, you do not need to pay taxes or wait for a tax return to receive this credit, so apply now if you are eligible. For more information, read the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) Home Heating Credit consumer tip.
“Nobody should have to worry about how they’re going to pay their utility bills during a crisis,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “My administration is committed to ensuring Michigan families have the support they need during this time. I urge everyone who is struggling to pay their bills to reach out for help. We will get through this together.”
