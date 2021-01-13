State legislators were back in Lansing on Jan. 13 for session 101 of Congress and no less than eight senators had something to say about what happened during recess.
"We mourn the loss of life, a certain sense of innocence. A loss of trust, a loss of sense of self governance,” State Senator Ken Korn said. “We lost all of this to a moment of sheer anarchy. It was not an American moment of greatness."
On the other side of the aisle, Senators called out those who went along with President Trump's false election claims.
"This was not an independent action perpetrated by patriots,” State Senator Jim Ananich said. “Those thugs were called to arms by the man holding the highest office in our country. And encouraged by members of this very legislature."
Other members of congress went even further demanding action.
"I have introduced senate resolution four and SCR four,” State Senator Erika Geiss said. “To censure the senators.... who, on Jan. 4, 2021, submitted a letter to congress and the Vice President of the United States to request a joint session of congress investigate the credibility of the November election results."
Some legislators also expressed anger toward the ban on open carry in the capitol that passed earlier this week.
"The ban of open carry only is not a step in the right direction. It's not a good first start,” State Senator Dayna Polehanki said. “It's a half measure that avails us nothing because it creates a false sense of security."
The state senate will resume session on Jan. 19.
