The Republican-controlled state legislature filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday, May 6.
“This lawsuit has nothing to do with how the governor has handled the state of emergency nor about the executive orders that are put in place. This is about ensuring that our law is followed even in a pandemic. Nobody is above the law,” Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Lee Chatfield said.
That is why Chatfield said the Republican-controlled state legislature has filed a lawsuit against Whitmer.
“The question is, can a governor - through unilateral executive action – not only declare a state of emergency, but carry that on as long as he or she decides, therefore rendering the legislature completely meaningless? We would rather cooperate and work together with the governor. No one wants to see this fight in the courts. And that’s why we were so disappointed when she refused to negotiate and work with us in a bipartisan way,” Chatfield said.
A representative with Whitmer’s office released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:
“This lawsuit is just another partisan game that won’t distract the governor. Her number one priority is saving lives. She’s making decisions based on science and data, not political or legal pressure. She has brought together leaders in health care, business, labor, and education to develop the MI Safe Start plan to re-engage our economy in a way the protects our workers and their families. Moving forward, the governor will continue to listen to medical experts and put the health and safety of Michiganders first.”
Whitmer insists her actions are on the right side of the Constitution, but Chatfield doesn’t think so. He is looking forward to seeing what the court decides.
“Because there’s a disagreement this large between the legislative branch and the executive. It is time to now hear from the judicial branch. And that’s why we are in court now. That’s why we filed a lawsuit today to ensure that the law is being followed here in our state,” Chatfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.