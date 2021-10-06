Supply chain disruptions and worker shortages are impacting every single industry during the pandemic and students back inside schools are potentially missing out on a key meal because of those issues.

Nationwide many school’s food deliveries have been delayed. Some mid-Michigan schools are facing the same issues.

Dawn Pully is the food service director at Bendle Public Schools.

"It might change the menu, but it doesn't mean we haven't been able to serve lunch," Pully said.

She said her staff is working a lot of additional hours to make sure students get their lunch.

"We're using every distributor we possibly can to find things. Going to the grocery store, going to Gordon, ordering from a second supplier," Pully said.

Bendle Public Schools isn't alone. Diane Golzynski, the Director of Health and Nutrition Services at the Michigan Department of Education, said schools across the state are feeling the pinch.

"Two weeks ago, we got a call from our distributors that they were not able to deliver any food at all to schools that week because they had no food in their warehouse," Golzynski said.

Golzynski said there is a lack of workers at every level of the food supply chain.

"It's probably going to get worse before it gets better. Most of the stock that may have been built up in warehouses is now depleted. And so, until we can get everyone up and working, and childcare centers open, it's probably not going to see a lot of relief for the immediate future," Golzynski said.

Golzynski said despite the shortage, school meals will never be marked absent.

"It may not be what's on the menu, it may not be what they wanted that day, but there will be food everyday of some kind that we will be able to serve to the children," Golzynski said.

In the meantime, Pully is asking parents to be understanding. She said it is taking her staff hours and hours to do a job that used to take 30 minutes.

She wants parents to know every effort is being made to get students what they want.

"Talk to your kids and if you don't get barbecue sauce it's not because we didn't order it. We tried," Pully said.