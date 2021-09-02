The problem of flooding from a water main break is persistent along a stretch of Court Street in Flint. State and local leaders said they are going to find out the source of the problem.
State Representative John Cherry addressed those concerns in a virtual town hall meeting Thursday.
“I know there's been a lot of questions, comments concerns about the project on Court Street,” Cherry said.
He mostly focuses on water main breaks on in Flint during the past year.
“To date there's been 15 watermain breaks,” said Mark Adas, city of Flint Engineer.
Those breaks are happening between Crapo and Dort highway, stemming from a project handled by a contractor.
Adas said each break has been in the valve area. Adding, they can be caused by a number of factors which the city will look into.
“We are in the process of hiring a company called pure technologies,” Adas said.
Pure Technologies has a noninvasive testing product known as the smart ball leak and air pocket detection system.
“It uses a sonar device; the sonar can pick up microscopic fragments. If there’s any kind of drip or any kind of cracks it'll be able to pick it up and exact location of possible future breaks,” Adas said.
Data collected from the device will be analyzed. The size and location of any leaks and air pockets will also be revealed.
“At that time, we will get with MDOT, and we will get with our people and we will create a work order for the contractor to fix any areas that we believe are bad,” Adas said.
Testing is expected to last more than a month and pavement will temporarily be placed in areas where the watermain valve has previously failed.
