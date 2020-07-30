In order to improve dam safety throughout the state, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has announced the hiring of a third dam inspector to their program.
“We thought it was important that with more than 1,050 dams that are state-regulated across Michigan,” said Nick Assendelft, a Public Information Officer from the EGLE. “That we have a third person on staff to be able to help with that workload.”
Asendelft says despite only having two inspectors in the past, state-regulated dams can have a period of up to three to four years between inspections.
But he says the addition of another person will allow them to track dam efficiency far better.
EGLE has announced they will be evaluating the need for changes in their own dam safety program with help from outside experts.
“Well, the task force will take a look at the bigger picture in terms of dams in Michigan so we’re going to have a couple of different levels,” said Assendelft.
Those levels include independent forensic investigation into the Edenville and Sanford dam failures, reviews from state and federal agencies on the dam safety program and recommendations for legislative, budget or enforcement reform from outside officials.
“This is something that we felt was important and you know things may change even farther down, but we’ll have to see how those recommendations come out and whether those are accepted,” said Assendelft.
