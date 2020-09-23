U.S. Census

 Ferre' Dollar

The state of Michigan is making a final push for residents to be counted in the 2020 Census.

In 2010, Michigan was 17th in the United States for response rate. For the current census, Michigan is currently tied for sixth, according to the "Be Counted" campaign.

There are still 150,000 households left to be counted in the state. That equates to about $1.1 billion in federal funding that is at risk, the campaign said.

Out of that 150,000, 2,500 of those homes are in Flint. That's about $200 million in federal funding at stake.

The deadline to fill out the census is Sept. 30.

