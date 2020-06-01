The state of Michigan has issued payments to utility companies for low-income customers to help them keep their energy services connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has paid more than $7 million to utility companies for 17,937 households that had past-due accounts.
“No Michigander should worry about how to pay their energy bills during a global pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Our partners across state government are working around the clock to ensure support for those who are struggling to make ends meet. And we will continue to work with everyone who wants to ensure every Michigan family can keep the lights on and put food on the table as we combat this virus. On behalf of the heroes on the front lines of this pandemic working to keep us safe, we must all step up and continue to do our part. We will get through this together.”
The average household will receive $395, with the funds coming from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars awarded to Michigan, the state said, adding the providers in turn agreed to waive 25 percent of the outstanding bill for customers receiving the direct payment.
Customers at risk of having their energy shut off who receive public assistance benefits are automatically eligible for the payment.
“Automatic payments on behalf of families at risk of shutoffs provide energy security to vulnerable households and frees up MDHHS staff to focus on other ways of helping families who are going through tough times,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “We appreciate Consumers, DTE and SEMCO for stepping up to forgive a portion of money owed by people who are benefitting from the direct payment program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.