Michigan's performance on key special education factors associated with the U.S. Department of Education improved for the second year in a row, according to the Michigan Department of Education.
Michigan received a 72.5 percent for meeting the federal Individuals with Disabilities Act for the 2019-2020 school year. The state scored a 65.28 percent the year before.
“Our statewide progress is welcome news and reflects strengthening partnerships among local school districts, intermediate school districts, the Michigan Department of Education, and groups that advocate for our children with special needs,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said.
“This is the highest score Michigan has received since 2014, when the federal government moved to results-driven accountability,” Deputy State Superintendent Dr. Scott Koenigsknecht said. “We are pleased with the trajectory of the growth and will continue to work to improve outcomes for every Michigan student. There is still much work to do around the areas of graduation and dropout rate, research-based best practices, and inclusion as we are still in the ‘Needs Assistance’ category.”
Koenigsknecht said Michigan needs to provide quality education and growth for all students, including those with special needs.
