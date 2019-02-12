The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says it will distribute $200,000 for water quality projects in the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years.
Local governments and nonprofits can apply individually or as part of a group.
Those chosen for funding are required to share the data they produce with the DEQ.
Water Resources Division Director Teresa Seidel says the Clean Michigan Initiative has funded more than $2 million in beach-protection projects.
An official request for proposals can be found online. Applications are due by March 12.
