More than 300 Michigan residents have been monitored for the coronavirus since the virus first broke out in late 2019.
The 326 residents were identified as being at "medium risk."
The group included residents who were in mainland China during the two weeks prior to their return to the United States, as well as people who were in close contact of someone referred to the state as a possible coronavirus case.
Eighty-one people have been referred to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as possible coronavirus cases. Of those, only five have met the criteria to have specimens sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. All of those tests have came back negative.
The monitored residents were asked to practice home quarantine as much as possible, the state said, adding they were also contacted daily by local health officials for the 14-day period.
The local health departments monitored the residents health to see if they developed any symptoms.
