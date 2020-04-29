The Michigan Mortuary Response Team has been activated for the fist time.
The team will assist local health care facilities and funeral homes with the surge in human remains during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team is made up of about 40 volunteers from across the state including medical examiners and investigators, law enforcement, forensic scientists, chaplains, and funeral directors.
They provide safe and secure transfer, identification, and storage of the human remains until funeral homes are able to help families make plans, the state said in a press release on Wednesday, April 29.
“This is a challenging time for health care facilities and families across our state, particularly those experiencing loss. Michiganders who lose a loved one as a result of COVID-19 shouldn’t have to worry about whether they can make final arrangements,” said Timothy Schramm, funeral director for Howe-Peterson and commander of MI-MORT. “Our volunteers are dedicated to providing comfort and reassurance that a person’s remains are safe and properly, professionally handled as quickly as possible at every step.”
The team was established 10 years ago, but this is the first time it has been activated.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,670 people have died in the state from COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. on April 29.
Health care facilities and local officials can request the response team's assistance through their local medical examiner and emergency management team.
If you are interested in volunteering, click here.
