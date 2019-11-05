Michigan retailers are doing their part to protect youth from the dangers of tobacco, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
In statewide inspections, nearly 90 percent of retailers refused to sell tobacco too minors under 18, the MDHHS said on Tuesday.
The department conducted random inspections throughout the summer to measure the rate of illegal sales of tobacco to minors.
Overall, 356 retailers were visited and of those, 319 refused to sell tobacco to a minor, the MDHHS said.
“Deterring tobacco sales to youth is critical to reducing the negative health effects and deaths caused by smoking and tobacco use,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We commend the business community for doing their part to protect Michigan youth from the dangers of smoking and thank our partners for conducting high quality inspections."
All states are required to conduct random inspections as part of the Alcohol, Drug Abuse and Mental Health Administration Reorganization Act.
During the inspections, the minor attempts to make tobacco purchases and record the results. Adult chaperones drive the minor inspectors and oversee the purchase attempts, the MDHHS said.
States that fall below 80 percent minimum compliance rate are subject to a penalty of 40 percent of their federal Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant funding, the state said. For Michigan, that is about $22 million.
