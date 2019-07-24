The Michigan health department says it didn't find a significant increase in cancer among people near a medical-device manufacturer in Grand Rapids.
The only exception over a 15-year period was a blood cancer, but the department says it was based on 25 cases and wasn't significantly higher than the overall state rate.
Viant Medical has been under scrutiny over its use of ethylene oxide, a colorless gas linked to cancer. In March, the company said it would stop sterilizing equipment at the facility by the end of the year. State regulators have issued at least four pollution violations over the past two years.
The health department says there are a few caveats to its work. It's possible that people have left the area. The department also says the state cancer registry doesn't have information to make a link to environmental contamination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.