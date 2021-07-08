Gov. Gretchen Whitmer added Huron County to a recent state of emergency declaration due to tornado damage.
On June 26, Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Wayne County after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding, damaging infrastructure and private property. Huron, Ionia and Washtenaw counties were added to the emergency declaration following the completion of local damage assessments.
“The residents of these three counties have suffered significant hardship due to the recent severe weather,” Whitmer said. “Adding the counties to the declaration commits available state resources to help the communities as they rebuild and recover.”
The state of Michigan will make all state resources available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the disaster area as outlined in the Michigan Emergency Management Plan, the governor’s office said.
“All three added counties declared a local state of emergency activating local emergency response and recovery plans. By requesting a governor’s declaration, these counties and their communities have determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation and state assistance is required to protect public health, safety and property to lessen or avert the threat of an emergency,” the governor’s office said.
