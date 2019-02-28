It's the "big gift" that will make your "significant other's" Christmas wish come true.
You've been waiting for it to arrive at your door....but so has someone else, and they see it first.
Porch Pirate: 1 Your Christmas: Zero
According to testimony before the Michigan Senate there were nearly 19,000 mail and theft complaints across the State in 2017 and 2018 -- including 17,000 complaints that packages from Amazon had been taken off doorsteps and other locations.
Law enforcement says U.S. postal inspectors are overwhelmed with investigating what is a federal crime.
Now, two bills moving in the State Legislature would make theft of mail and packages a state crime.
A first violation would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
Repeat violators could go to prison....where there are no porches to steal from.
The bills now go to the Michigan House of Representatives.
