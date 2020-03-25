The state released the updated numbers Wednesday afternoon for cases of COVID-19.
Those numbers include 19 new deaths for a combined total of 43.
According to the updated list of cases, there are 507 new cases announced since yesterday, for a total of 2,295 cases reported statewide. More than 700 of those cases are in the City of Detroit.
Deaths have been reported on Wayne, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.
In Mid-Michigan, there are confirmed cases in the following counties: Bay, Clare, Genesee, Gladwin, Iosco, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Roscommon, Saginaw, Sanilac, and Tuscola.
(1) comment
wow...
