The state released the updated numbers Thursday afternoon for cases of COVID-19.
State numbers include 17 new deaths for a combined total of 60. But that only includes one reported death in Genesee County, where officials are now reporting two deaths. Click here for more on the Genesee County cases.
According to the updated list of cases, there are 500 new cases announced since yesterday, for a total of 2,856 cases reported statewide.
Deaths have been reported on Wayne, Genesee, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Macomb, Oakland, Tuscola, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.
The following Mid-Michigan counties have confirmed cases: Bay, Clare, Genesee, Gladwin, Iosco, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola.
