The state released the updated numbers Friday afternoon for cases of COVID-19.
A total of 12,744 confirmed cases and 479 deaths are reported statewide, as of 10 a.m. on April 3.
Deaths have been reported in Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, Dickinson, Clinton, Eaton, Emmet, Genesee, Gogebic, Grand Traverse, Hillsdale, Ingham, Isabella, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kalkaska, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Mecosta, Missaukee, Muskegon, Oakland, Sanilac, Tuscola, Van Buren, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.
According to state officials, those who have died range in age from 20 to 107-years-old.
The state says hundreds of ventilators from the federal government will be quickly put into service, especially in hard-hit Detroit-area hospitals.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan dismissed claims that Detroit's large share of cases was influenced by poverty.
He says many prosperous areas are struggling with the virus, too.
Meanwhile, Flint's mayor ordered a 9 p.m. curfew for 30 days.
