The state released the updated numbers Monday afternoon for cases of COVID-19.
State numbers report 6,498 confirmed cases and 184 deaths, as of 10 a.m. on March 30.
Deaths have been reported in Genesee, Gogebic, Hillsdale, Isabella, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Mecosta, Missaukee, Muskegon, Oakland, Tuscola, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.
The following Mid-Michigan counties have confirmed cases: Bay, Clare, Genesee, Gladwin, Gratiot, Huron, Iosco, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola.
The Huron County Health Department also reported on March 28 two additional people have tested positive for COVID-19.
The newest individuals are a 55-year-old male and a 76-year-old male. The health department is in contact with individuals who may have had contact with these patients.
