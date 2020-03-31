The state released the updated numbers Tuesday afternoon for cases of COVID-19.
State numbers report 7,615 confirmed cases and 259 deaths, as of 10 a.m. on March 31.
Deaths have been reported in Berrien, Cass, Genesee, Gogebic, Hillsdale, Isabella, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kalkaska, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Mecosta, Missaukee, Muskegon, Oakland, Tuscola, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.
The following Mid-Michigan counties have confirmed cases: Arenac, Bay, Clare, Genesee, Gladwin, Gratiot, Huron, Iosco, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola.
On March 31, Tuscola County announced five additional cases and one new death in the county.
(1) comment
wow...
