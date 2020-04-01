April 1

The state released the updated numbers Wednesday afternoon for cases of COVID-19.

A total of 9,334 confirmed cases and 337 deaths are reported statewide, as of 10 a.m. on April 1.

Deaths have been reported in Berrien, Cass, Emmet, Genesee, Gogebic, Hillsdale, Ingham, Isabella, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kalkaska, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Mecosta, Missaukee, Muskegon, Oakland, Sanilac, Tuscola, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.

A grand total of 29,324 tests have been run statewide, according to officials. Of those, there have been 7,158 positive. 

According to state officials, those who have died range in age from 25- 107-years-old.

