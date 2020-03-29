Coronavirus Map as of 3/29
The state released the updated numbers Sunday afternoon for cases of COVID-19.

State numbers include 21 new deaths for a combined total of 132. 

According to the updated list of cases, there are 836 new cases announced since yesterday, for a total of 5,486 cases reported statewide.

CLICK HERE for the state's count of cases per county

Deaths have been reported on Wayne, Genesee, Gogebic, Hillsdale, Isabella, Jackson, Ingham, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Macomb, Muskegon, Missaukee, Oakland, Tuscola, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.

The following Mid-Michigan counties have confirmed cases: Bay, Clare, Genesee, Gladwin, Gratiot, Huron, Iosco, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola.

The Huron County Health Department also reported on March 28 that two additional people have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The newest individuals are a 55-year-old male and a 76-year-old male. The health department is in contact with individuals who may have had contact with these patients. 

