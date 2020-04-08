The state of Michigan is reporting more than 20,000 cases of COVID-19 with nearly 1,000 deaths.
As of 10 a.m. on April 8, there were 20,346 cases with 969 deaths in 72 counties.
“It’s important to always stop and reflect that each of these numbers is a person,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "It’s a Michigander who had a story and had a family who can’t mourn the way we’re used to mourning because they can’t get together safely.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
According to state officials, those who have died range in age from 20 to 107-years-old.
On Monday, April 6, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state remains short on personal protective equipment.
