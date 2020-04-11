The state of Michigan is reporting more than 23,000 cases of COVID-19 with nearly 1,400 deaths.
As of 10 a.m. on April 11, there were 23,993 cases with 1,392 deaths in 74 counties.
From April 9 to April 10, Michigan saw the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
The state is reporting the ages of people who have died from COVID-19 range between 20 and 107-years-old.
“It’s important to always stop and reflect that each of these numbers is a person,” Whitmer said. "It’s a Michigander who had a story and had a family who can’t mourn the way we’re used to mourning because they can’t get together safely.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
As of April 10, the state is reporting 433 people have recovered.
