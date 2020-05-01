The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering free condom delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department will mail condoms for free directly to your door.
"We feel that it is extremely important during this public health crisis to continue to support our communities in protecting themselves against unintended pregnancy, STIs, and HIV. We developed a distribution program to ensure that our community has access to condoms. Many people are currently unable to access condoms due to financial stress and closing of local health centers that would normally distribute condoms to them," said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the MDHHS.
To request the condoms, send an email to MDHHS-FreeCondoms@Michigan.gov with your name and mailing address.
Each recipient will receive 10 condoms and 10 packets of lubricant in a plain mailer, Sutfin said.
(1) comment
You have to be kidding me! If not, I question why any State Employee is paid to do this job!
