Michigan restaurants will soon be able to sell food and pantry items.
The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced the statewide partnership to make this possible.
“Michigan’s food and agriculture industry continues to demonstrate why it is considered one of the most diverse, innovative, and nimble in the nation,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This partnership is yet another example of how our businesses and our state agencies have worked together to solve problems quickly, not only for the industry, but also for Michigan consumers.”
Since restaurants are trained in food safety and sanitation, they would only need training on how to label food for selling.
This would help the supply chain moved in more directions and give customers more options, according to Michigan’s Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division.
“Michigan restaurants are facing the COVID-19 crisis head-on and ensuring Michiganders have access to safe food. Grocery stores are overwhelmed with unprecedented demand. The food supply chain for the restaurant industry is, vetted, reliable and a great resource to supplement traditional grocery stores,” said Justin Winslow, MRLA President and CEO. “Having restaurants sell typical grocery items will help support the extremely taxed grocery stores and provide customers with access to the essential food supplies they need during the Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order issued by Governor Whitmer.”
The MRLA has put documents on its website for industry members wanting to support grocery stores.
