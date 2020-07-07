The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued guidance on redeeming bottle and can deposits.
The state estimates $80 million worth of bottle and can deposits were stockpiled during the shutdown.
Since reopening, retailers, distributors, and their recycling service providers have been working at maximum capacity to collect and process the high volume of stockpiled containers, the state said.
EGLE is encouraging residents to be patient while the stores process the unprecedented volume of containers.
EGLE strongly recommends consumers check with their local retailer to find out the best time to return cans and bottles.
The Michigan Department of Treasury has issued a limit on the number of containers recyclers can redeem per day to 250.
