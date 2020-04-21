Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, and Michigan Association of CPAs president & CEO Bob Doyle are calling on federal officials to provide more funding to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
About $349 billion was authorized for the first round of PPP, all of which was committed by April 16, less than two weeks after the application period opened.
More than 43,000 businesses in Michigan have received more than $10 billion in forgivable loans during the first round of PPP funding.
“While tens of thousands of Michigan businesses were able to receive more than $10 billion of relief through the Paycheck Protection Program, there continues to be a significant need for additional resources to support our small businesses,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist said. “Additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program will be critical in helping our businesses keep their doors open and in protecting the livelihoods of their workers.”
Hospitality and food industry businesses, independent contractors, and self-employed workers were eligible to apply for the loans.
READ MORE: Forgivable loans available to Michigan businesses to keep employees on payroll
The PPP loans were made to give small businesses an incentive to keep their workers on payroll.
They may be forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
“For those businesses that applied but did not receive funding in the first round, please verify with your lending institution that your application is still active and in line for funding when Congress comes through,” Calley said. “If a business didn’t apply before, now is the time to get your application ready. These loans can save a business and keep thousands employed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.