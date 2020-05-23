“You just think of being unpended like that at a time where we’re experiencing a pandemic,” said Senator Gary Peters. “It’s just unimaginable.”
Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, Congressman John Moolenar and FEMA took a look at the historic flood damage that hit Mid-Michigan up close today.
“There’s nothing like seeing up close what has happened to houses and the devastation that’s going on,” said Stabenow.
The group toured Saginaw, Midland and Gladwin counties to witness the devastation, but that’s not all they saw.
“You’re seeing neighbors helping neighbors, you’re seeing how this entire area, the cities and the counties, together are working hand in hand,” said James Joseph, Regional Administrator for FEMA.
“I want to join with that spirit of optimism that we’re going to come back from this, but we can’t do it alone,” said Moolenar.
That’s where FEMA comes in.
Joseph says due to the pandemic, their help will look a bit different this time around.
“We are not going stop short of any assessment or any support, however, we will not be going door to door,” said Joseph.
Instead, they’ll be performing assessments virtually like the video we obtained from Michigan State Police using aerial photography.
It’s a way to respect cleanup efforts and protect the health of those involved during the pandemic.
Senator Gary Peters said this disaster could have been prevented.
“We had dams that were clearly weakened, folks knew that they wouldn’t stand in a very severe storm,” said Peters.
As we look to the future, they’re working to come back stronger than ever.
