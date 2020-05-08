State Senator Ken Horn says Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s six-phase reopening plan for Michigan doesn’t make sense.
“I can’t make heads or tails of it,” said Horn. “It makes no sense to me.”
The phases are uncontrolled growth, persistent spread, flattening, improving, containing and post-pandemic.
Whitmer says we are at the flattening stage which allows for construction, manufacturing, real estate and outdoor work to resume. Horn says these phases need more detail.
“There’s no metric, and that’s why these phases don’t make any sense,” said Horn. “They don’t come with any explanation of what the metrics are that take her from one phase to another.”
State Representative Vanessa Guerra supports the six-phase reopening plan.
“It’s a good starting point for us to be able to assess what it looks like here in Michigan and how we can start re-engaging our economy again safely,” said Guerra.
Guerra says if state residents continue to do their part, we can make the progression to the improving stage which would pave the way for retail with capacity limits and offices with an emphasis on telework to return.
“And as long as our case numbers stay low and our PPE levels stay high, then we can look to the next industry that can re-engage,” said Gueraa.
Both Guerra and Horn say the state budget isn’t in good shape, but their views differ on how the state budget should impact Whitmer’s decisions moving forward.
“Her future budgets and the goals she wanted to achieve as governor will be impacted because people are staring home,” said Guerra. “But health and safety of Michiganders is and always will be the first priority.”
“We don’t know how we’re going to hire and fire,” said Horn. “We don’t know how we’re going to fix the roads. We need to open up our economy and we need to do it now.”
