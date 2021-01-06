Officials in Michigan are speaking out after chaos erupted at the United States Capitol on Wednesday.
“We don’t expect this kind of behavior in our country,” State Senator Rosemary Bayer said.
What started as supporters of President Donald Trump gathering outside the U.S. Capitol ended with a swarm storming inside, breaching security and sending the Capitol into lockdown.
“We have a Constitution. We have rules in how this process works. So it’s our obligation as citizens to follow these rules,” Bayer said.
Bayer acknowledges frustration from the losing side in the presidential election but calls what happened in Washington unacceptable.
She is one of the lawmakers who introduced bills to ban guns at the state Capitol last year.
The move is something Attorney General Dana Nessel reiterated in a tweet on Wednesday. She asked, “is now a good time to renew discussion about banning guns at the Michigan Capitol?”
“We have been working on that issue. I haven’t quit working on it,” said William Kandler, with the Michigan State Capitol Commission.
Kandler said the group has been trying to formulate a policy.
“We can very easily ban open carry weapons. We could pass that proposal,” Kandler said.
One thing the commission can’t do is ban all guns because they don’t have resources like metal detectors and X-rays, which Kandler said is costly.
“There’s quite a bit of work that needs to be done that would require some funding and the capitol commission doesn’t have that funding,” Kandler said.
There is a lot of work to be done, but it’s not impossible. After the riot on Capitol Hill, Kandler said it’s necessary.
“I never thought I’d see a day like this. I didn’t think in my lifetime I’d see an attack on our democratic institutions,” Kandler said.
