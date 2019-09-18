State officials are using the start of the archery hunting season to remind residents of the “Do Not Eat” deer advisory that’s within 5 miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said the advisory was issued in 2018 due to high levels of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) analyzed in venison from one deer taken near the marsh.
This year the border of the advisory was reworked to use section boundaries instead of roads, the MDHHS said.
The Department of Natural Resources estimates that 5 miles is the expected range of deer living in or near the marsh.
The health department said signs will be posted to inform hunters of the advisory.
For more information, head to Michigan.gov.
